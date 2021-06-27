How to block Google search history from mobile with your fingerprint

Google allows us to increase security in your browser by allowing us to add fingerprint to lock activity history in mobile app. This, in a nutshell, means that you and only you will know which pages or websites you have entered.

The good thing about this is that we will avoid intruders and the process to add this privacy setting is very easy to do. These are the steps for it.

Steps to block history from Google on Android

The good thing about the configuration is that you will not need external applications, since Google itself has added the option natively. Here are the directions:

– Enter this link that will take you to the Google activity page.

– Select the Manage My Activity verification tab.

– Click on the option Needs additional verification.

– Select the Screen lock item.

– Click on Continue and add the fingerprint.

Having performed the aforementioned steps, whenever you want enter the activity history you must do it with the password or fingerprint registered in the device. As you can see, the process is more than simple and it will save you headaches by not allowing other people to see your activity in the Google search engine.

Thanks to the fact that it is not an external app and that it does not need further configuration, you will be able to access the history activity with the same process, only now you will have to enter the password before viewing the information.

