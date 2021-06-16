How to block any Facebook contact from your mobile phone screen

All of you who have an active Facebook account are sure to go through different phases. The initial one surely you remember it as a time of joy to discover the wonders that technology had brought us, with the possibility of regaining contact with people we had not heard from for 10, 20 … 30 years? After those early days came the race to get as many contacts as possible. More friends was synonymous with greater popularity, so any request that came to us was approved without thinking, at the same time skyrocketing the size of our schedule. That led us to such absurd situations as reading comments every morning from people we DO NOT know !! But did we not agree that Facebook was a place where we could reconnect with old friends and keep the thread open with current ones? Do a deep clean. So, it’s time to regain control over what we read on the social network and nothing better than to adjust the conversation back to what we want. Are we on Facebook for the political, social, sports or scientific debate? Or to exchange experiences with people who really mean something to us? In either case, surely there are friends that you can ignore by leaving behind the digital link that united you. So it’s time to block piecework. The tool that enables something like this is blocking. That is, tell Facebook that we do not want to receive any more notifications from that user, so that we do not have to put up with their morning posts that we either do not understand or do not find interesting or pleasant. So the first thing is to go to the Facebook application, both on iOS and Android, and look for that person with whom you want to cut ties. Then you go to its home page and where the profile photo and name appear, click on the button with the three horizontal dots. Now a menu will appear with many interaction functions that we can perform with that contact. We, without thinking twice, opted for the “Block” option, so that the social network knows that we will not continue to maintain contact. From that moment, everything you write (directly to us or on your wall) will not reach us. Moreover, if one day you meet him on the street and he asks you that you do not answer what he writes on Facebook … are you going to look for an excuse or tell the harsh reality?