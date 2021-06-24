How to block a number on iPhone

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

IPhone mobiles offer the ability to block a phone number. This implies that this number will not be able to make calls by phone, or make FaceTime calls or send messages to the device that has blocked it.

This can be very useful, for example, to avoid persistent spam calls. This same process can be done in other applications -for example, to block a contact on WhatsApp- to also avoid unwanted messages. The procedure to do it is very simple, and here we explain it to you in a few steps:

-Open the phone application: Four application icons appear at the bottom of the iPhone screen. The first one on the left is a green box with a phone inside. The first step in the process is to click on this icon to access the phone app.

-Click on the “i” next to the phone number: When we open the phone application on iPhone, our incoming and outgoing call history appears. On the left is the number or name of the contact and, on the right of the screen, the time of the call and a blue icon with an “i” inside a circle.

– “Block this number”: That “i” icon directs us to a menu that shows us the details of that number that calls us. This window offers us a series of options such as sharing that contact or adding it to our directory. The box that interests us is at the bottom, in red letters, and put “Block contact”.

-Manage blocked numbers: To find out which numbers you have blocked, and unblock them if necessary, you must enter the “Settings” app on your phone. When opening the application a series of possibilities are displayed, and we must click on “Telephone”. Once inside, several options are displayed and, almost at the bottom, there is a section on “Blocked Contacts”.

