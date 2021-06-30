How to add the new bookmarks bar to your Samsung mobile browser

If you are to get up in the morning, take your mobile or tablet and start reading, one by one and in the same order, the same information pages, then it is sure that you already have a whole collection of predefined bookmarks that with a single press They will take you to the home of each one. A fast, simple and extremely efficient operation. The problem comes when we use certain browsers that are not known for what incomprehensible reason, they do not have an accessible and visible bookmarks function, which only requires a couple of clicks to do something. This is the case of Chrome, for example, that we have to be opening menus, unlike Apple or Samsung browsers, which do have access much more handy. Access from the bookmarks bar As we told you, although the Koreans already had a more than efficient browser for these things, they have now decided to do it even better, offering us the opportunity to put a bookmarks bar, or favorites, always in view, above completely, to make the whole process a little faster. So if you don’t know how to activate it, we are going to tell you. Behold. The first thing to do is go to the Samsung browser application. There, we go to the three horizontal lines that you will see in the upper right part and click on the “Settings” button. It’s the gear icon that appears last of all, below. Next you will see a new menu and we opted for “Appearance”, which is the one that has all the interface customization functions. Finally, once inside that menu, we look for “Show bookmarks bar” where three alternatives appear. By default the “Only in Samsung DeX” will be activated, which is that function that turns our mobile into a kind of computer, since the start screen adopts a Windows desktop appearance when we link it with a monitor or television . As we want it to appear on the mobile, we select “Always”. What will appear now is an element on the screen that tells us “+ Add to bookmarks bar” that what it does is place the page we are visiting right now in that place. In any case, the best thing you can do to have everything well organized is to enter the manager of those favorites and create all kinds of thematic folders to make it easier to go through all those websites that you visit daily: news, technology, sports, etc.