How to activate the Pride color theme in your Outlook application (and in Office)

June is the month of celebration of Pride and the dates most indicated by those who claim the rights of LGTBI groups. For this reason, many of the main technology companies tend to take the opportunity to join these festive days by putting on the market products that try to give visibility to this cause, either by adapting their applications, or by bringing commemorative accessories to stores. To the latter belongs, for example, Apple, which usually presents in its catalogs new straps for Apple Watch or cases for smartphones with those shades of the multicolored flag. In the case of software, Google also tends to accompany celebrations with new functions, such as the most recent one on Google Maps where the inclusive spaces around us are pointed out … or like Microsoft, which has colored some of its apps with specific reasons. Change the face (a bit) of Outlook What Microsoft has done is to add to some of its main applications a layer of personalization inspired by Pride. It is not so much about changing the face of the office application as decorating with specific details some graphic elements such as the buttons, the names of the sections or the icons that appear at the bottom of the screen when we activate them: the mail, calendar and search. To activate these new Pride-inspired motifs, we must go to the Outlook application for iOS or Android and access “Settings”: you touch the “Home” icon that you will see at the top left and then, at the bottom, the gear icon. You will access a screen full of functions so we scroll to the bottom until you see the “Appearance” option. Click on it and it will be there where you have to make the following changes. These come through a whole catalog of multicolored combinations that are ordered within the “Pride” section. As you can see from the screenshots, there are a total of five different color palettes to dye these elements with motifs from LGTBI celebrations. Now you just have to select the one you like the most to have the Outlook app a little more cheerful than usual. In the case of Office we will also have the possibility to change some elements to apply those multicolored Pride patterns. In the same way, we have to go to the options and within “Appearance” select the function that activates these changes. Color modifications that we will see if they are permanent and we can leave them in view all year round or if, at the end of June, they will go away.