How the Reels algorithm works on Instagram

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Knowing how the algorithm that orders the content on Instagram works – since these do not appear in chronological order since 2016 – is one of the main obsessions of both Social Media professionals and users of the social network.

Reels are editable videos with music that Instagram released last summer to compete with TikTok

However, as Instagram pointed out just a few days ago, it is not just an algorithm that orders this content, but are several types of algorithms, that work differently, those that do, and vary depending on the type of publication.

The company finally detailed what variables it takes into account to order the content in the feed and also how the Stories are ordered. Now we are going to focus on explaining how the algorithm of other types of content works: the Reels, those short, editable videos with music, which Instagram launched last summer imitating the content of TikTok.

As explained by Instagram, most of the content that users see in the Reels is from accounts that they do not follow, contrary to what happens with feed publications, where only those of those accounts that are followed are seen.

This is so because the purpose of the content is different. For Instagram, Reels is conceived as a way to entertain users, to discover relevant content that might interest them. The first thing Instagram does is show those contents that it thinks users will be most interested in when they access the Reels tab, so that they can have fun with them.

To take this into account, in addition to directly asking users with surveys what content they find most relevant and fun, Instagram makes a series of predictions to determine the possibilities that each Reel can be liked by a specific user, either by the content it shows, the music it uses or any other reason.

In this sense, Instagram looks at the following information, to determine if the Reel may be relevant to you:

-Your activity. It looks at which Reels you have “liked” before, which Reels you have commented on or interacted with in any way. In this way, you can know what type of content may be interesting for the user.

-Your history of interactions with the person who has published the Reel. Even if you do not follow that person, if you interacted with a Reel of his in the past, Instagram will interpret that his content is more relevant to you.

-The content of the Reel. Other data such as the song that the Reel includes, the interpretation of the image based on the pixels or specific frames or the popularity of the video itself, are also taken into account when determining whether or not that Reel may be relevant to the user.

-Information about the person who published the Reel. Instagram also takes into account the popularity of the user who publishes the content. Not only does it look at the reels of popular people, but it also looks at content from small creators to give them the opportunity to reach wider audiences, notes Instagram.

.