How the night mode of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 works

When buying an activity bracelet, the Xiaomi smartband family is one of the best options to consider within its price range. We are talking about a wearable that shines with its own light and that, generation after generation, sweeps sales. The last example we have in the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6.

An activity bracelet that has all kinds of functions so you can get the most out of one of the most complete wearables you’ll find. Add the impressive autonomy of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 to guarantee up to 14 days of uninterrupted use to have a round product. Or almost.

And it is that, The Asian manufacturer had to cut in some sections so that the price of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6, and earlier models, do not shoot excessively. For example, one of the sensors most demanded by users is a GPS chip so that we do not depend on the mobile when we exercise. And it is true that you can link your Mi Band with Google Maps so that it tells you directions while you walk, but ideally it would have GPS natively.

Dark mode will help you control the brightness level

enlarge photo Colors of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Xiaomi

And another of the sections that has received the most complaints has to do with the brightness of the screen. One of the main failures of the different generations of the well-known Xiaomi wearable has to do with the fact that the Mi Band does not have automatic brightness.

In this way, you have to adjust the brightness manually. The truth is that in some cases it can be a bit annoying, and this is where the night mode. We are talking about a function that will make things easier than ever.

The idea of ​​the night mode of the Xiaomi Mi Band is very simple: You configure the hours you want it to be activated so that the screen of your activity bracelet offers a minimum level of brightness so that it does not bother you.

But you can also get more out of it than ever. For example, it can be your best ally to save battery, since at night while you sleep you will surely move, and it is more than likely that on more than one occasion the screen is illuminated by this movement. It can also be very useful if you are going to enter a cinema– Activate night mode and you will not disturb anyone with the brightness of the screen.

Without a doubt, a much more useful tool than you imagined, so do not ignore this simple function to activate. Mainly because the steps to follow couldn’t be simpler.

Open the Mi Fit app.

Click on the Profile option.

Now, within the available options, look for Night mode

When you first walk in, you’ll see that you can configure the hours at which you want the screen of your Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 to work at full capacity and at what hours you want the panel to have maximum brightness. Simpler, impossible!

