How QNED technology works

Since it made its appearance in the living rooms of our homes, the television has come a long way, not only in its appearance, but also in the quality of the image transmitted through its screen, going from black and white to color.

However, not everything ended there, since over time technologies emerged that manufacturing companies were implementing in their televisions in order to make them more powerful and thereby increase the quality and sharpness of the transmitted image.

One of them has been LG who has recently unveiled its latest addition, the LG QNED MiniLED, a television to which color technology has been integrated Quantum NanoCell, developed with the purpose of improving the contrast, color and definition of the image.

Picture with more vivid colors

Unlike other ranges of televisions of the company such as the LG OLED Evo, LG OLED and LG NanoCell, the LG QNED MiniLED distinguishes itself from these by presenting a backlight system sustained up by 30 thousand LEDs on the 86-inch model, 6 thousand LEDs in those of lower inch and of 600 LEDs on NanoCell TVs. Remember that OLED has independent lighting for each pixel, so we are talking about a completely different technology.

Also, this system supposes a notable improvement in the contrast of the image by allowing a more precise control of the backlighting on the screen, especially in those smaller areas.

QNED technology How does it work?

The new QNED technology integrated into this new range of LG televisions was made possible by the integration of the Quantum NanoCell color technology, emerged from the analysis of the Nanocells cells, which have the ability to absorb light at a certain frequency.

This is subsequently transformed into another frequency in order to obtain a white backlighting formed by the red, green and blue (RGB) spectra in a very pure state. In this way, this technology achieves a considerable improvement in the colorimetry of the screen, thus obtaining greater fidelity in the colors projected by the image.

LG QNED MiniLED TV Features

In the same way as the predecessor models, the LG QNED MiniLED comes equipped with a α9 intelligent processor for 8K models, while for 4K models a α7 intelligent processor, which assigns instructions to more than 99 million sub-pixels.

In this way, an image with a high richness of colors and a notable contrast free from interference is guaranteed, also providing maximum power in graphics, color and sound.

Added to this, there is also the ThinQ AI artificial intelligence system with which it is possible to control the television, also presenting compatibility with AirPlay 2, so that the user may have the opportunity to send audio and video files from a mobile device to the television and play them there.

Additionally, the LG QNED MiniLED is bundled with the Magic Control MR21 NFC, which makes it possible to synchronize the television with other devices by contact, also having options designed to help improve the visualization of the images and the usability of the device.

In the software section, the LG QNED MiniLED comes integrated with webOS 6.0 premium, a platform that will provide users with access to content, also obtaining recommendations based on their preferences and habits.

In addition, this range of televisions features compatibility with HDR 10 Pro and HLG Pro, HDR Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby ATMOS sound, thus allowing the user not only to enjoy an image with optimal resolution and colors, but also a spectacular sound that makes their experience with this television unique.

People interested in acquiring the LG QNED MiniLed can do so by choosing between these different prices:

LG QNED99P (8K): € 3,999

LG QNED96P (8K): € 2,999

LG QNED91P (4K): € 2,299

As you can see, they are not very affordable, but these prices, over time, always end up reducing.