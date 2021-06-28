How much money would you have made if you had invested in these cryptos a year ago

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Nobody has a crystal ball to know the future, that is clear. But we’ve all ever thought that, had we made the right investments at key moments, the benefits would have been immense. Invest in Amazon in its early days, in Netflix … or in cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies have become one of the most profitable investments on the market, multiplying their price several times in a matter of a year

Cryptocurrencies have been one of the most profitable investments in recent years for those who knew how to see it or, at least, were lucky. They have also meant the loss of billions of dollars in their multiple collapses, but the general narrative is that with cryptocurrencies you can make a lot of money with a minimal investment. Let’s take a look at how much could have been achieved by investing in five different cryptos just one year ago:

If you had invested in Bitcoin

On June 26, 2020, Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency par excellence, was priced at 8,246 euros per unit. In January 2021 it reached a never seen before 30,000 euros per unit and its maximum came shortly after, reaching 54,180 euros in April of that same year. This represents an increase of 557% from a year ago to the all-time high for Bitcoin.

If we think in euros, if someone had invested one euro in Bitcoin on June 26 of last year, in April they would have 6.57 euros (counting the initial investment). Seen like this, it’s not very impressive, but a 557% ROI is absolutely insane. The person who had allocated 1,000 euros to Bitcoin would have obtained, at its highest point, 6,570 euros.

Today, the increase compared to just a year ago is “only” 217%, so the investment would multiply by two, something tremendously profitable despite recent price drops.

If you had invested in Ethereum

Ether or Ethereum (you can know the difference between the two terms in this video) has been, since its inception in 2015, the second most popular crypto. 2021 has been the year in which Ethereum has reached its all-time high of 3,623 euros, while on June 26, 2020, the cryptocurrency was priced at 207 euros.

This represents a substantially greater increase (almost triple) than that of Bitcoin, being 1,650%. Or what is the same, between June 26, 2020 and the historical maximum of ETH, an investment of one euro would have become 17.5 euros, and a thousand euros in 17,500 euros.

After the fall of the last month, the price has stabilized near 1,500 euros, or what is the same, a growth of 626%, a percentage higher than that of Bitcoin in the same period.

If you had invested in Litecoin

Litecoin is another veteran of the crypto world. Almost as old as Bitcoin, for much of its existence it has been in the top 10 of currencies with the most market cap, although little by little it is losing relevance. Still, Litecoin has been a more than interesting option to invest.

Just a year ago, Litecoin was priced at 37 euros, while in May 2021 it reached 340 euros per unit, its all-time high. This indicates that, with an increase of 818%, between June of last year and May, a person would have obtained 7.18 euros per euro invested, which is not a small amount of money. As of today, its price is 107 euros, which, although it represents an increase of almost three times its price compared to a year, is notably lower than the returns offered by Bitcoin and Ethereum.

If you had invested in ADA

ADA, the cryptocurrency of the Cardano network (of which we talk to you in this video) may not be as well known as the previous cryptos mentioned in this list, but it is the fourth cryptocurrency with the largest market capitalization. And its growth has been spectacular, which translates into one of the cryptocurrencies that has generated the most money.

A year ago, ADA had a negligible value compared to the cryptos we have seen: 0.07 euros. Its high of 2.03 euros, reached in May of this year, may not seem like much on its own, but it represents an incredible 2,800% increase. This means that one euro invested in ADA would have become 29 euros a year later, and 1,000 euros would have become 87,000.

To date, ADA has lost about half of its value, falling to a price of 1.07 euros… which is still an increase of about 1,350%.

If you had invested in Dogecoin

Finally, we come to one of the cryptocurrencies that has given the most talk this year, DOGE or Dogecoin (about which we talk in depth in this video). And because? It’s simple, its price increase has been one of the most vertiginous in the crypto world.

A year ago, a DOGE had a price of 0.002 euros and in May of this year, it reached a maximum of 0.60 euros. This translates into an increase of 29.990%, or what is the same, one euro invested in DOGE in June 2020 would have been transformed into just over 300 euros. And 1,000 euros, slightly less than the minimum wage, would have become 300,000 euros.

To date, and after the ups and downs caused by the billionaire tycoon Elon Musk (one of the biggest enthusiasts of DOGE) the price has fallen to 20 cents of a euro, or what is the same, an increase of 9.242%, which which makes DOGE the best investment we can make to earn tons of money if, hopefully, we get a time machine.