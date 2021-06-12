How is the vaccination process going in Spain? Find out at a glance

The long-awaited vaccination process is already underway in many countries of the world, although each one with its own peculiarities. Considering that we have all been affected by the situation generated by the pandemic, we are always eager for information about it. That is why we have found this website great, which will allow you to quickly know how the vaccination process is going in Spain.

If you are a resident of Spanish territory, Covid-Vacuna.app will be of great help to you because it offers correct and official data in a very friendly way.

A glance to know how vaccination is going in Spain

One of the first things we should mention about it is that it is an open source project. In this sense, the site has around 40 collaborators who have helped the page to be as functional as we perceive from the first entry. The idea for this website is the product of Miguel Ángel Durán, better known as Midudev, who continues to work for the maintenance and correct operation of this useful information tool. The idea of ​​this website is not only to offer information on how vaccination works in Spain, but to do it in a friendly and digestible way.

This is precisely the strong point of the site, it will be enough to enter and take a look to have the basic data on vaccination in Spanish territory.

When we enter Covid-Vacuna.app, we receive 3 information boxes: distributed doses, administered doses and people with complete regimen. In the first, distributed doses, you will be able to see the amount of vaccine from each laboratory that is being administered in Spain. In administered doses you will be able to know the percentage of vaccines applied, in relation to those that have been distributed. In addition, you will be able to know the number of people who have at least one dose.

Finally, the block of people with a complete guideline tells us about the number of people completely vaccinated. All this we can see just by entering, without even moving down. However, when you start scrolling, the information is more extensive. Thus, you will see a couple of bars with the total percentage of completely vaccinated and those with only one dose.

If you want to expand much more on the data, keep scrolling down and you will find the information broken down by autonomous communities, as well as a list with the numbers. Covid-Vacuna.app is an excellent alternative to quickly obtain information on how vaccination is progressing in Spain.

To visit him, follow this link.

.