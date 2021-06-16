How does plastic travel through the oceans? An interactive map tells us

Ocean Cleanup has presented a new interactive map that will help us to know details of the journey that plastics make from when we throw it in the trash until it reaches the oceans, a sad journey that is creating entire islands of plastic floating around the planet .

We just have to report our location on the Plastic Tracker map for the calculations to start. You will determine the chances that a piece of plastic left to the environment in that direction will reach the ocean and you will also draw a map of the journey the plastic would likely take once it is in the water.

Available at theoceancleanup.com/plastic-tracker, it displays the route including variables related to river flow, river mouth emissions, and ocean currents. In the image above we have an example of the path made by a plastic that is abandoned in the environment in Barcelona.

Plastic Tracker is just one of the interactive mapping tools developed by Ocean Cleanup, all of them with the same goal, to help raise awareness about the problems of plastic waste and to help clean up the plastic in our oceans.

Among the existing tools they also have Price Tag of Plastic Pollution, a map showing the economic costs of all the plastic pollution that we are currently dumping into the oceans. It is ideal for understanding the need for governments and individuals to address plastic pollution by highlighting the economic costs of plastic pollution in industries such as fishing and tourism.

To do this, Ocean Cleanup partnered with Deloitte to assess the costs of plastic pollution in countries around the world. According to this study, the total global annual economic costs of marine plastic are between $ 6 and $ 19 billion. These costs stem from the impact of pollution on tourism and the fishing industry and from efforts to clean up plastic pollution.

The organization Ocean Cleanup believes that between 1.15 and 2.41 million metric tons of plastic in the oceans originates from the world’s river systems. Two-thirds in the rivers of Asia.