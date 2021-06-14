How do I activate Google Workspace for free on my account?

Last October, Google decided to reinvent its service known as G Suite, to make way for Google Workspace. The idea was to offer a single platform that will integrate email, office, calendar and chat services in the same window. However, this new face of G Suite arrived subject to paid subscriptions. However, today the company has notified that the service is available for free for everyone and therefore, we will show you how to activate Google Workspace in your account.

Achieving it is extremely simple and it will be enough to enable an option in the Gmail settings section.

Activate Google Workspace for free

Google Workspace is the new alternative offered by Google, a product of the rethinking of the so-called G Suite. In this service you will have the possibility of accessing rooms or spaces with the users you want, in order to share tasks, files and meetings in the same place. Although at the beginning this alternative was subject to payments, Google has announced at this time that all users will be able to access it. However, to achieve this, it will be necessary to activate the function and that is precisely what we will show you below.

The process of activating Google Workspace is quite quick and easy and what you need to do to get started is to open Gmail in your browser.

Once you are in your email tray, click on the gear icon. This will display a series of options and first you will see the button “See all settings”, click it.

This will take you immediately to the Gmail configuration menu, here we must select the “Chat and Meet” tab. Now you will see in the first position the “Chat” section with 3 options, select Google Chat and save the changes.

Now you will have enabled the possibility of creating rooms where you can add users, chat, open video calls and share files of all kinds. Activating Google Workspace will give you the possibility of generating a very useful virtual space to work more comfortably from Gmail.

