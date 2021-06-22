How can Big Data help in decision-making

«Artificial Intelligence is the new electricity«. Andrew Ng, Professor of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering at Stanford University, is the author of this phrase, which is cited repeatedly to warn that the future (and the present) go through artificial intelligence and big data. Sectors as diverse as automotive, industry, commerce or health are already inconceivable without these tools, conceived decades ago, but which have experienced an unknown boom in the last five years.

It has been almost twenty-five years since Deep blue, IBM’s supercomputer, prevailed over Russian chess player Gary Kasaparov. Your secret? The application of a huge force, which translated into technological terms resulted in a computing power of 200 million positions per second.

Today, those capabilities have multiplied exponentially, because hardware has continued to evolve. Graphics cards, optimized for mathematical calculations and complex matrix operations, can also be used to program artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. To this is added that our capacity to collect data is also much greater. Millions of devices from all areas have been incorporated into this particular information network.

The equation is simple: if we put this computing power to work on millions of data, we will obtain highly reliable predictive models, which will provide people and companies with much more efficient products, services and processes that more precisely and completely satisfy their needs.

Big data in the field of health

The use of big data for decision-making allows the establishment of behavioral models that a person could never detect on their own. In this way, predictive models based on relationships from multiple data sources (for example, what has been published on social networks or the information available to a company) make up the so-called Business analytics, a discipline that allows detect business trends. Banking, automotive or services are sectors where the applications of big data and artificial intelligence are also huge.

The potential applications of artificial intelligence are also revolutionizing the healthcare sector, the sustainability of which has been questioned for years due to an aging population and budget constraints. Technology can help solve these problems and there are already examples of successful initiatives in this regard.

This is the case, for example, of Dezzai. This company has developed a solution to help medical professionals find the information they need and make better-informed decisions, thanks to the combination of artificial and human intelligences.

Thus, the frantic growth of medical information nowadays makes it impossible for health professionals to keep up-to-date. Artificial intelligence solves this challenge by extracting and organizing thousands of documents to offer them relevant medical information, which will improve the diagnosis and treatment of patients. In the future, the realization of an automatic diagnosis from the processing of millions of medical records opens the door to a kind of automation of medical practice.

How can Artificial Intelligence improve treatment compliance?

The application of artificial intelligence to the field of health also extends to treatment. Consider, for example, the problems of lack of drug adherence. With the increase in life expectancy, the high prevalence of chronic diseases and multimorbidity, and polypharmacy among the aging population, this problem is becoming increasingly important. About 50% of patients suffering from chronic diseases and undergoing long-term treatment do not adhere to the medication regimen prescribed by their doctor.

A patient who does not follow the treatment prescribed by the doctor jeopardizes his treatment and consumes a resource without using it properly, which has a significant economic cost. Well, thanks to technology and artificial intelligence, Dezzai has designed a mechanism that allows:

Identify non-adherence behavior patterns, based on clinical studies, patient records and medical literature.

Generate conversations in an environment of trust, to detect and implement personalized actions for each patient, with the aim of changing their behavior towards adherence.

Provide personalized content and services according to the patient’s profile.

In this way, big data and artificial intelligence have a positive impact on the adherence regime, generating beneficial effects for all actors involved.

Pharmaceutical companies reduce failures and gain better insight into the long-term use of their products.

The health system achieves savings due to the decrease in hospital readmissions, the decrease in sick leave and the reduction in the rate of therapeutic failure. In addition, it improves communication between the healthcare professional and the patient, increases trust and accessibility, and reduces bureaucracy.

Finally, the patient sees improved control of his disease, reducing possible complications. In addition, access to more complete information allows you to improve your knowledge of your condition, increases your motivation and helps you understand the seriousness of not complying with treatment.

This is another example of how artificial intelligence and big data are already revolutionizing all areas of our life, with one purpose: to make it better and easier.