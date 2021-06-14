How bad weather affects your Internet connection

Is it true that when it rains the Internet is worse? Why does that happen? And when it is very hot? And with the wind?

In the new video that I have published today I talk about the subject, so that it is easy to better understand the relationship between the weather and the quality of Internet connection:

As you can see, we can define the following keys:

– Rainwater, and subsequent humidity, can affect underground cables, mainly copper, responsible for ADSL connections. While fiber ducts are designed to be water and weather resistant, most deployed ducts are not designed to be permanently underwater. This is an issue that has generated several studies, since climate change can flood areas and affect communications infrastructure in the near future.

– The fiber optic connections they are much more resistant to infiltration, they do not feel affected.

– The Raindrops can cause signal coverage to dropThat is why there is a worse connection on the street when it rains.

– Heat is enemy of everything electronic, that is why large heat waves can cause failures in the infrastructure that gives us access to the Internet, from our router at home to the large existing machines at the other end. On the other hand, copper and fiber optic cables are not susceptible to cold, but extremely low temperatures can cause ground shaking, which can damage or tear underground cables.

– Strong wind it can move antennas, break them or affect their operation, which is why it is always a cause for problems. Trees can fall on power lines and debris can knock over satellite dishes.

Even so, the main cause of speed drops does not depend on heat, wind or rain, but on how we humans act when that happens. We stay more at home, sometimes working in home office mode, sometimes “simulating a disease” … when it rains there are more people connected to the Internet in areas where so many connections were not expected, and that means that there is less left for everyone.