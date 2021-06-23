How Augmented Reality Can Approach Seniors

The arrival of the augmented reality to closer and more accessible environments was the fulfillment of a longing for those who conceived it in times past as an element of science fiction. For other people, the arrival of applications like Snapchat or Pokémon Go was the front door.

The applications that use this technology are mainly focused on a young audience. However, for the elderly this digital resource could be a new contribution.

Although the market is focused on young people, an older audience could be successful with augmented reality

This thesis states a research team from the University of Bath, England, holding that people over 50 have a high potential for success when interacting with applications that take advantage of this technology.

The Bath study concluded, after conducting their first experiments, that adults over 50 are more likely to successfully complete tasks through augmented reality environments, such as picking up a virtual cube or moving said cube from one area to another. Within this age range, the success rate increased by adding a “ghost hand” as a guide in the interface, instead of a less explicit or even invisible guide.

The main obstacle faced by older users of these digital resources currently lies in the interfaces of these applications, which are usually not very friendly for this segment of users. Regarding this debt at the design and accessibility level, Dr. Christof Lutteroth from the Department of Computer Science at the University who heads this study, commented that “We cannot expect people to benefit from augmented reality technology if they cannot follow the directions that are shown to them”.

Source: University of Bath

First steps to bring this technology to another generation

“I think this is the first study to investigate the accessibility of augmented reality technology for older users”noted Dr. Lutteroth, adding that “Although augmented reality technology has great potential to improve the lives of older adults, this group of users is rarely targeted for development”.

The contribution that this technology can provide, according to the projections of this team, can contribute to the diagnosis and treatment of dementia and memory problems.

Among the potential utilities mentioned are the possibility of exploring and understanding what it would be like to live with cognitive impairment, such as that caused by dementia; more efficiently evaluate fall prevention modifications in the homes of older adults; reduce navigation-related errors and distraction with in-car navigation systems and provide training to improve spatial steering.

Regarding this point, Dr. Hazel Boyd, one of the supervisors of this project, commented that “Activities of daily living that we take for granted can be more difficult for people with dementia, and inspiration from RA could make a big difference for them if designed properly”.

The lack of inclusivity when designing an application of this category is one of the pending criteria to be addressed from the world of developers. Regarding them, Dr. Simon Jones added that “They care about the aesthetics of an application rather than ease of use for everyone. This is fine if you are a regular user of an application, but it violates an essential usability principle: you shouldn’t have to read a manual to achieve what you are trying to achieve ».

This advance, in addition to projecting a new horizon for augmented reality, put on the table some indications to rethink the way in which these experiences are designed.