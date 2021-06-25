How and why to disable the GPS location of your iPhone from the ‘Search’ application

The iPhone has since practically the beginning of time a useful search function, which allows a friend to know where we are or ourselves to know exactly where we have been able to leave the device. So it becomes a tremendously useful tool that over the years has become more important. Now, it is one thing to have those tools at hand and another that, with the excuse of being permanently located, anyone can know what we are doing and where we are going. Not because we are going to do something wrong or illegal, but because there were times in the history of Humanity, some very recent, in which one could go to the countryside to disconnect, take a walk and enjoy without having to tell the whole planet where we walk. We are going to disconnect the location As we told you, the “Search” application on the iPhone is one of the oldest and in recent months it has received a whole series of improvements due to the arrival of the Airtags, making it one of the most visited practically since the launch of iOS 14.5. So we are going to access it with the intention of avoiding that those who have added us as friends, can easily track us. Say, in case you don’t remember, that this application is the one that shows us where the friends are (“People” tab) who have decided to share their location with us, and we with them, as well as all family members (“Devices” section). It is in this last tab where we can see the real-time whereabouts of all the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Airpods, etc., that we have linked to the ID of the North Americans as well as that of our children, siblings or parents, so that we are about to turn off the tap … temporarily. To end the real-time monitoring, we just have to go to the “I” section that you will see in the lower right part of the application and once inside, go to find the “Share location” section. As you can see, by default it appears on but since we want to remove it temporarily, we move the switch to the left. From that moment on, that device will be silenced until further orders. It goes without saying that if you carry an Apple Watch, an iPad or some Airpods, they will be able to give you away your position if you do not repeat the same process that we explain here, which can be a bit more complex to go around putting and removing all of them at the same time. weather. >