Housing Crisis: Dublin letting agent charges extra monthly fee for tenants who keep pets

A Dublin letting agent is charging an extra monthly fee for tenants who keep pets.

Letting agent Occu, which leases several residential developments in the capital, is charging pet owners €50 per month for one animal and €80 per month for two.

They hold a six-week security deposit for pet owners compared to a standard four-week deposit policy for residents with no animals.

Rents in Ireland remain high despite the pandemic and a spike in unemployment, and now, anyone who owns a furry friend is facing the extra cost of pet rent.

These charges cover the cost of “additional cleaning that is required for the common areas of apartments or gardens due to pets” according to RTE’s Prime Time.

Occu are “very proud” to have this pet-friendly policy in place and they believe they are “Ireland’s most pet-friendly landlord.”

According to their website, pets are accepted in almost all of their schemes with Landlord approval and must obey the terms of the Occu Pet Policy and House Rules.

They said: “Not everyone has pets and in order to appropriately allow for animals in our buildings we must not tolerate the presence of mud, pet hair or other soiling on the carpets, lifts, outside spaces and other common areas of our properties.”

Dogs Trust, the dog welfare charity opposes charging rent for pets.







(Image: Amy Donohoe)



Claire Byrne, head of communications said that Dogs Trust research indicates that just 11 percent of damage reported to landlords is from pets.

She said: “We believe that by putting in simple measures such as taking a small pet deposit and doing regular checks on the property can help put a landlord’s mind at ease.

“Pre-pandemic, our records revealed over 15 percent of all surrender requests in Dogs Trust were from members of the public looking to give up their dog due to problems moving property with their dog.

“If more properties were dog friendly, we believe that people would be in a better position to bring a dog into their lives.”

