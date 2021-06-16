Horror Clonsilla crash as man rushed to hospital after motorbike looses control

One man has been rushed to hospital following a late night horror crash in west Dublin.

Gardai have launched an investigation into the single vehicle collision which happened on the R121 Clonsilla to Lucan Road just before 11pm last night.

The collision involved a motorcycle which was travelling southbound (Clonsilla towards Lucan) just past Westmanstown.

The male motorcyclist was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital where he is still recovering from serious injuries.

A Garda spokesman told Dublin Live: “Investigating Gardai are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident which occurred at 10:45pm, to come forward.

“We are also appealing to anyone with video footage (including dash cam) from the location to make it available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 6667300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”

