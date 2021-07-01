Honor X20 SE, a new mid-range with 5G and Android 11

After its official separation from Huawei, Honor has been starring in a small “rebirth” with the announcement of several new launches to which the Honor X20 SE, a mid-range smartphone equipped with a MediaTek 5G processor, a 64 megapixel main lens, and of course, the return to Google’s operating system and services with Android 11.

Changing its nomenclature slightly, it is undoubtedly a new addition to its current X line, arriving in certain as a predecessor of the Honor 10X. However, in addition to a remarkable aesthetic change, We will find several changes in its specifications, with a significant jump in everything except its price.

Specifications Honor X20 SE

Operating system Custom Android 11 with Magic UI 4.1 Layer Screen 6.66 inch IPS LCD screen Resolution FullHD + (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G + Mali-G57 MC2 Memory 6 or 8 GB of RAM Storage 128 GB of storage Frontal camera 16 MP (f / 2.0) Rear camera Quad configuration:

·64 MP (f / 1.9)

·2 MP macro (f / 2.4)

·2 MP depth (f / 2.4) Connectivity Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual-SIM, GPS, NFC, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack Drums 4,000 mAh with 22.5 W fast charge Dimensions 160.7 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm Weight 179 grams

As we said, one of the main changes of this phone comes with its strong aesthetic change compared to its predecessor, opting for the complete elimination of the retractable module for the front camera to present itself with a 6.6-inch screen with a punched hole in the top center to store your 16 megapixel front camera. In this way, the Honor X20 SE achieves not only a more current concept, but also maintains 94 percent screen-to-body ratio, with really narrow bezels barely noticeable on its sides.

Although this will not be its only novelty, since in its back we will find a camera configuration reduced to three lenses, yes, with a 64 megapixel main camera accompanied by a 2 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. A cleaner rear cover also stands out, with its fingerprint sensor remaining on its side frame.

As for its interior, we find the output of the Kirin processors to adopt the MediaTek Dimensity 700, expanding its connectivity to the new 5G networks; as well as the notable increase to two memory options with 6 and 8 GB of RAM. However, it is surprising that, at least for the moment, the Honor X20 SE has been presented under a single internal storage option of only 128 GB, almost forcing us to have to resort to the use of microSD cards.

Thus, the great novelty of this phone will be marked by the recent independence of Honor, and the return to Google services, being one of its first terminals to return to an Android 11 customized by its Magic UI 4.1 layer.

Availability and price

At the moment the Honor X20 SE has only confirmed a first launch and availability in China, with an arrival in four color options of black (Magic Night Black), blue (Blue Water Emerald), silver (Titanium Silver), and rose gold (Cherry Pink Gold), dated for July 9 in China, being available now for your reservation with a base price of 1,799 yuan (approximately 235 euros to change).