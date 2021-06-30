Honor X20 SE: a midline with 5G, fast charging and Android 11

Once it has formalized its independence from the Huawei that gave it birth, Honor is returning to cruising speed in terms of launches and is relying on the two largest processor manufacturers on the market, Qualcomm and MediaTek. On the new Honor X20 SE It is the second’s turn and one of his chips commands a new mid-line telephone.

We are talking about the Dimensity 700 of the Taiwanese manufacturer, a processor that among other things put 5G on board of a balanced phone and with a very recognizable brand of the house design. But this new Honor X20 SE that now arrives in China is more than this, we tell you everything that the new launch equips.

Honor X20 SE data sheet

Honor X20 SE Screen 6.6 inch IPS LCD

Ratio 20: 9

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

Perforated panel Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 Versions 6GB / 128GB

8GB / 128GB Rear cameras Main: 64 megapixels f / 1.9

Depth: 2 megapixels

Macro: 2 megapixels Frontal camera 16 megapixels Drums 4,000 mAh

22.5W fast charge System Android 11

Magic UI 4.0 Connectivity Dual 5G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

Gps

Headphone jack

USB type C Dimensions and weight 160.68 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm

179 grams Others Side fingerprint reader Price From 234 euros

A midline with 5G and 22.5W load

The new Honor X20 SE arrives with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen and perforated to house the 16-megapixel front camera of the device. The screen resolution is FullHD + and with its 20: 9 ratio it leaves us 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. Under the entire frame we find a battery of 4,000 mAh with fast charge of 22.5W.

For the processor, the aforementioned MediaTek Dimensity 700 has been chosen, which provides both fast charging and 5G. In memory we find two models for sale, 6GB and 128GB for the more modest model and 8GB and 128GB for the top model, both without a microSD tray. The phone sets foot on the market with Android 11 hidden behind Magic UI 4.0.

As for rear cameras we have a trio formed by 64 megapixels f / 1.9 in command and two 2 megapixel sensors as an accompaniment, one of them for macro photography and the other for depth readings. The Honor X20 SE offers the aforementioned 5G in addition to WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, headphone jack and USB Type-C port. The fingerprint reader is located on the side.

Versions and prices

As we said, the new Honor X20 SE sets foot on the market in two RAM options and one internal storage and does so starting with China. The phone will go on sale on July 9 at the following prices:

Honor X20 SE with 6GB / 128GB : 1,799 yuan or 234 euros to change

: 1,799 yuan or 234 euros to change Honor X20 SE with 8GB / 128GB: 1,999 yuan or 260 euros to change

Via | Gizmochina