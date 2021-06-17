Honor 50 SE is officially launched: the cell phone with a 100 megapixel camera

It’s been almost a year since Honor It separated from Huawei and has finally decided to show its new smartphones that make up the Honor 50 family, the same ones that will be manufactured with Google incorporated. Among them are the Honor 50 SE , a mid-range terminal that has a 100 megapixel camera. What news does it bring?

The device in question brings ac164.73 × 75.63 × 8 mm body and weighs around 191 grams. It also has a 6.78-inch LCD screen with Full HD + resolution, plus the 120 Hz refresh rate is added.

What about the processor? The Honor 50 SE It carries a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip and is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM that work in conjunction with a storage of 128 GB and 256 GB.

In the photographic section, the terminal is implemented by a standard 100 MP sensor, in addition to an 8 MP f / 2.2 ultra wide angle and a 2 MP macro lens. For its part, the selfie camera reaches 16 MP f / 2.2.

The device will come with Android 11 and a customization layer called MagicUI 4.2. Similarly, its battery will be 4000 mAh and can be charged at 66 w through the USB Type-C connector.

DATA SHEET HONOR 50 SE: FEATURES