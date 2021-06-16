Honor 50 SE, a mobile with a risky design and superfast charge at a very contained price

After the sale of Honor by Huawei, the Chinese brand, now in theory independent, presents its first high-end phones after the separation: the Honor 50. Powerful, risky design and 5GThe most content mobile of this new batch, the Honor 50 SE, has everything to become a successful selection within the mid-range.

Honor promised to bring Snapdragon processors and Google applications in its next phones, the Honor 50. And for now it has fulfilled one of the parts: The new family debuts Qualcomm processors after leaving Huawei. Given that the presentation has been in China, we still do not know what will happen when they internationalize; nor if the Honor 50 SE will also leave the Chinese borders: due to its characteristics it can become a great rival for Xiaomi, Realme and company.

Honor 50 SE data sheet

Honor 50 SE SCREEN 6.78 inch LCD FullHD + resolution (2,388 x 1,080 pixels) PROCESSOR MediaTek Dimensity 900 RAM 8 GB STORAGE 128 GB SOFTWARE Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11 REAR CAMERA Main: 100 megapixels f / 1.9 Wide angle: 8 MP f / 2.2 Macro: 2 MP f / 2.4 Depth: 2 MP f / 2.4 FRONTAL CAMERA 16 MP f / 2.2 DRUMS 4,000 mAh CONNECTIVITY Dual SIM, 5G, 4G / LTE, Dual Band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C OTHERS Side fingerprint sensor DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT Determined PRICE 309.54 euros to change

Dimensity 900 processor and a design with some inspiration to Huawei

The new phone, which becomes the more content from the new Honor 50 family, offers a design that keeps the front clean except for the upper cutout for the front camera; with a rear appearance reminiscent of the Huawei P50, a model that this company briefly revealed during the last presentation of Harmony OS 2.0.

The power is beyond any doubt despite the fact that the Honor 50 SE is a mid-range mobile: the MediAtek Dimensity 900 is a high-performance SoC that not only excels in raw power, but also in wireless connectivity. 5G is almost mandatory in a 2021 mobile, also having sufficient capacities in RAM (8 GB) and storage (128 GB).

The screen of the phone is manufactured in LCD technology and amounts to 6.78 inches in diagonal. Full HD + resolution, and straight edges for the panel. The fingerprint reader is on the side of the Honor 50 SE, under the power button.

The rear camera array, with the two huge circles dominating the rear, offers triple cameras with a 100 megapixel main sensor dominating the photographic side. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Ahead, the Honor 50 SE mounts a 16-megapixel camera.

In terms of battery, our protagonist should not have problems: the Honor 50 SE offers a 4,000 mAh battery; with a fast charge of 66 W. In addition, the Honor 50 SE offers Android 11 together with the latest version of the Magic UI layer, it includes a headphone jack, USB C and, obviously, 5G.

Honor 50 SE price and availability

The mobile has been presented in China and for the moment it remains in that country. Surely it will be distributed in European territory, Spain included, but we still have no news. And as for the cost, the Honor 50 SE goes on the market for 309.54 euros to change (2,399 yuan).