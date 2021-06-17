Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro: know the characteristics of the smartphones that will arrive in Peru

After several months of marking his distance with Huawei, Honor , the Chinese brand, has decided to launch two new high-end smartphones that will begin to be sold in the coming months not only worldwide, but also in Peru. What is it about?

During his presentation at a virtual event, Honor highlighted the features that his new smartphones will have, the Honor 50 Y Honor 50 Pro . What is the difference between both terminals? Well, here we tell you everything.

The Honor 50 arrives with dimensions ranging from 159.96 × 73.76 × 7.78 mm and weighs 175 grams, while the Honor 50 Pro It arrives with characteristics of 163.46 × 74.66 × 8.05 mm with 187 grams, a taller and wider pile.

Likewise, the first one comes with a 6.57-inch OLED screen with Full HD + and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G processor and has 8 and 12 GB of RAM, depending on the model that you choose. Similarly, it comes with the MagicUI 4.2 customization layer based on Android 11.

Meanwhile he Honor 50 Pro It comes with a 6.72-inch Full HD + OLED screen. Its processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G and its RAM memory can be chosen between 8 GB and 12 GB. In the storage part, you will have 256 GB of space for whatever you want.

The Honor 50 has a sensor that starts at 108 MP f / 1.9, followed by the 8 MP f / 2.2 Ultra Wide Angle, 2 MP macro, 2 MP depth sensor and 32 MP in the front area. For its part, the older brother will have the same characteristics, but a 12 MP lens is added in the front area.

The device will begin to be sold in the coming weeks in Peru. (Photo: Honor)

Something that has surprised many is that during the presentation, Honor announced that the device will not only be sold in a variety of continents, but also Peru is included for its official launch. It should be noted that the Chinese brand will begin to open its first store in the coming weeks. How much will it cost?

HONOR 50 DATA SHEET: FEATURES

Dimensions: 159.96 × 73.76 × 7.78 mm with 175 grams

159.96 × 73.76 × 7.78 mm with 175 grams Screen: 6.57-inch OLED Full HD + 120 Hz

6.57-inch OLED Full HD + 120 Hz Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G RAM: 8/12 GB

8/12 GB Operating system: MagicUI 4.2 based on Android 11

MagicUI 4.2 based on Android 11 Storage: 128/256 GB

128/256 GB Cameras: Rear: 108 MP f / 1.9 – 8 MP f / 2.2 Ultra Wide Angle – 2 MP macro – 2 MP depth sensor. Frontal: 32 MP f / 2.2

108 MP f / 1.9 – 8 MP f / 2.2 Ultra Wide Angle – 2 MP macro – 2 MP depth sensor. 32 MP f / 2.2 Drums: 4,300 mAh with 66W fast charge

4,300 mAh with 66W fast charge Others: On-screen fingerprint reader, USB Type C

HONOR 50 PRO DATA SHEET: FEATURES