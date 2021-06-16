Honor 50 5G and Honor 50 Pro 5G: two super mid-ranges with a design that sounds like us and fast charges at full speed

True to its appointment with the media in its country, Honor has unveiled its next generation of super mid-range phones, the Honor 50 that arrive already disconnected from the Huawei ecosystem in many respects although it still has the Magic UI layer developed from EMUI for China. But Honor already flies alone and that means that, when they are international, these Honor 50 can have Google services on their Android.

Because we are talking about two new phones, The Honor 50 5G and Honor 50 Pro 5G, two phones powered by the Snapdragon 778G and landing with OLED panels and ultra-fast charges for their batteries. Especially that of the Honor 50 Pro 5G, of course, because there are differences on the normal model to place it a step above it.

Honor 50 5G and Honor 50 Pro 5G datasheet

Honor 50 5G Honor 50 Pro 5G Screen 6.57-inch OLED

Ratio 20: 9

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

120Hz refreshment

Curved panel 6.72 inch OLED

Ratio 20: l9

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

120Hz refreshment

Curved panel Processor Snapdragon 778G Snapdragon 778G Versions 8GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB

12GB / 256GB 8GB / 256GB

12GB / 256GB Rear cameras Main: 108 megapixels f / 1.9

Angular: 8 megapixels f / 2.2

Depth: 2 megapixels

Macro: 2 megapixels Main: 108 megapixels f / 1.9

Angular: 8 megapixels f / 2.2

Depth: 2 megapixels

Macro: 2 megapixels Frontal camera Main: 32 megapixels Main: 32 megapixels

Angular: 12 megapixels Drums 4,300 mAh

100W fast charge 4,000 mAh

100W fast charge System Android 11

Magic UI 4.2 Android 11

Magic UI 4.2 Connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

Gps

USB type C 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

Gps

USB type C Dimensions and weight 159.96 × 73.76 × 7.78 mm

175 grams 163.46 × 74.66 × 8.05 mm

187 grams Others Fingerprint reader under the screen Fingerprint reader under the screen Price From 348 euros to change From 477 euros to change

Two new super mid-ranges with similarities and differences

We have in hand, from the outset, two new phones signed by Honor that recover Google services. So your Android 11, although it arrives covered by Magic UI 4.0, they are fully available to access Google services, so we assume that they will have Google Play and the rest of the team as soon as they decide to leave China, something that is not confirmed at the moment but is expected in the coming weeks.

The two phones share a heart, one made up of the Snapdragon 778G 5G from Qualcomm that grants, among other things, the 5G connectivity that indicates its own name. We will also have WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and a USB type C port for charging and file transfer. The two phones will hide the fingerprint reader behind a screen that, by the way, it is time to mention.

Here we have the first differences between the two because although the two phones carry a OLED panel with curved sides with 20: 9 ratio and FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and 120Hz refresh, there is variation in the diagonals. We have 6.57 inches for the Honor 50 and 6.72 inches for the Honor 50 Pro. There is also a tie on the rear cameras with 108 megapixels f / 1.9, an 8 megapixel f / 2.2 super wide angle and two cameras (macro and depth) of 2 megapixels each.

On the front, however, there is a single camera for the Honor 50 (32 megapixels) and a double camera for the Honor 50 Pro (32 and 12 megapixels with a super wide angle lens for the second). There are also differences for batteries and not in capacity as in charging. The Honor 50 carries 4,300 mAh with fast charging of 100W and the Honor 50 Pro carries 4,000 mAh with fast charging, again, 100W.

