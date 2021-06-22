Hong Kongers, reluctant to get vaccinated

China’s push to get its 1.4 billion citizens vaccinated has accelerated, and a third have already done so. Local media say that in Beijing 72% have already been immunized. The country is still somewhat behind the US (where more than half the population has been punctured at least once), but an average of 16 million doses are inoculated a day.

Then there is Hong Kong. Its isolation facilitated the containment of the virus, but that success, combined with skepticism towards the vaccine and distrust in the Government, has encouraged people to skip the puncture; only 2 in 10 residents have been inoculated. Desperate to revive tourism and help bankers do business, authorities are turning to companies to offer prizes for getting pricked, and are weighing reducing the 21 days of mandatory quarantine to 7 for vaccinated travelers. But visitors can continue to transmit virus variants to the unvaccinated. Reopening like this could undo the economic recovery.