Homescreen! A look at Benjamin Thym’s smartphone

In the “Homescreen!” Series, we regularly present the homescreens of people from the social media, marketing, media and tech world – including exciting app recommendations and tips for everything from to-do lists to small games for in-between. Today: Benjamin Thym, Managing Director of the Offerista Group.

I wasn’t really aware of that before: When I look at my home screen, I notice that business and leisure apps share the limited space. And, no, I haven’t beautified my home screen.

The absence of notification bubbles is always like this. Notifications are consistently switched off for me. Incidentally, this applies to every app, including Slack (for iOS) or Trello (for iOS), that I use for my work organization.

Compared to the colleagues who presented their homescreen here in front of me, I have, I have to say, very few app folders, more precisely two in number.

App folder for mobility and work

And although mobility is unfortunately currently limited, my “Mobility” folder is still at the top. As is well known, hope dies last. It contains apps like Miles (for iOS), We Share (for iOS), Deutsche Bahn (for iOS) and of course the BVG app (for iOS), as I live in Berlin.

My other app folder on my home screen is called “Offerista” and is therefore dedicated to my business. We deal with location-based offer communication for dealers.

The folder contains the apps from our native and publisher networks. This includes our own apps such as Barcoo (for iOS), Marktjagd (for iOS) and Wunderkauf, but also those of our reach partners such as Yellow Pages (for iOS), Coupies (for iOS) or Stocard (for iOS). So I always have the network in view.

Though Bring! (for iOS) is also a partner of Offerista, the app has a separate place with me because I use it to organize my shopping list. Mega practical. Speaking of shopping, as a wine lover, I can’t live without Vivino (for iOS). I remember delicious drops in the app that I really want to try.

Bitcoin, kicker and hikes through the Mark Brandenburg

I firmly believe in the gold equivalent effect of Bitcoin. That’s why I use Binance (for iOS), an app for crypto investments. I also keep track of other cryptocurrencies such as Cardano or Polkadot in terms of potential use cases and possible establishment.

But sport is not neglected on my home screen either. As a fan of VfB Stuttgart, I follow the results in the kicker app (for iOS) and keep myself up to date with football technology.

When the sun is shining on the weekend, I am drawn out of Berlin and into the Brandenburg area. I use Komoot (for iOS) to find destinations for my hiking or cycling trips and to plan my routes.

Titans of world literature, specialist books and life hacks

After my work day, I open the Kindle app (for iOS) in the evening and read for a while.

Gladly the titans of world literature like Marquez or masterpieces like the Chinese science fiction novel “Three-Body Problem”. In addition, I also like business specialist literature such as “Reinventing Organizations”, “The Decision Maker” or “Turn the Ship Around!”.

I am always happy to receive book tips and also like to share them on LinkedIn. The LinkedIn app (for iOS) is also on my home screen. Last but not least, I get inspiration for life hacks around health, relationship and mindfulness from Blinkist (for iOS).

Perhaps the noticeable thing about my home screen is that WhatsApp (for iOS) and Signal (for iOS) coexist peacefully. For me, Signal is the best messenger alternative. Facebook doesn’t always have to know everything.