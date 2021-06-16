Heroic Swords locals save woman and pet from near death after savage dog attack





A Dublin dog owner has been left heartbroken after her canine companion was savagely attacked while out for a walk.

The frightening incident occurred on Glen Ellen Road in Swords but things could have been a lot worse if it wasn’t for the quick thinking locals who immediately intervened to save the pup’s life.

The mystery men acted just before it was too late for the much-loved pet and were left with no option but to physically remove the enraged dog at their own great risk.

The chaotic scenes meant that the terrified lady didn’t even have time to thank the unnamed heroes and the pooch was taken to the vets.







(Image: Google Maps)



The owner thanked the fearless individuals online saying: “I just want to thank anyone who stopped to help my dog getting attacked by another dog outside Southbank Estate on Glen Ellen Road today.

“To the men who physically took the other dog off him, you saved my dog’s life.

Sorry I didn’t get to thank you.”

A community page had a stark warning for parents in the area.

“If any parents are sending their kids out for walks with their dogs please ensure that the child would be capable of dealing with a similar situation.”