Here’s what happens if you break a Tesla screen while driving

While it is true that there are some elements in the electric cars of Elon Musk‘s company that not everyone likes, such as the airplane-style steering wheel that integrates the Model S Plaid, there are others that make a difference. And the Tesla cars control panel is one of its great exponents.

We are talking about the well-known screen that the electric cars of the American motor giant make up and that allows access to all kinds of information. But What if a Tesla screen breaks while you’re driving? It is the question that a youtuber has asked. And he has not hesitated to take the test to publish it on his YouTube channel. The result? Let’s see what happens.

For it have used your Tesla Model 3 and published the results on its technology channel. And the truth is that the result is amazing. In this way, and with a large mallet in hand, he has not hesitated to take it with the screen of his electric car.

Tesla cars keep running with broken screen

The first thing we can see in the video is that Tesla Model 3’s screen is tougher than it looks. The first few hits are relatively soft, and the panel supports it without messing up. But this youtuber of Ukrainian origin wanted to put his car to the test

And boy did he do it… He doesn’t hesitate to hit the screen harder until it turns off completely. And what happens to the Model 3 when the panel breaks? Well, it continues to function normally.

As this user is commenting, you can drive your Tesla car with broken screen and without any problem. To the point that, despite being able to remove the screen completely, the electric vehicle continues to circulate normally.

To finish, this youtuber specialized in destroying all kinds of technological products does not hesitate to turn off the car and leave it for a while to see what happens next. What if, the Tesla Model 3 with the broken screen starts up and works normally.

In addition, it should be remembered that many of the functions can be controlled with the mobile phone, an example we have in the air conditioning, so the Tesla screen is not an essential element. As a curiosity, say that the price of the repair of the panel was around 1200 euros to change.