Here are the Windows 11 wallpapers for you to download for free

If you still don’t plan to deploy the new Microsoft software on your computer, you can give it a new look thanks to the wallpapers that arrive in Windows 11.

These, unlike the operating system itself, which landed last Thursday, June 24, have been available for days and you can download them at no cost and safely through the 2 links that you will see below.

The 31 wallpapers of Windows 11

In the list with all the Windows 11 wallpapers we have the typical images of landscapes, although we also find lines and shapes that resemble what we usually see on mobile wallpapers. All of these are available in 3840 x 2400 pixel resolution and the truth is that they look very good.

In order to test them on our screen we have two alternatives that come thanks to YTECHB: through Google Drive and also from the folder in Google Photos. In both options we have the 31 wallpapers and it is enough to choose one of them and click on the download option.

If Microsoft ever releases more Windows 11 wallpapers, both folders will be updated so you can easily download them.

If you want Windows 11 for free, so you could have it on your computer

At this point, you should know that if you have a genuine Windows 7, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 license, you can download the Windows 11 update for free on your PC. The truth is that getting into the car of this new version will make you enjoy a new graphical interface with rounded edges, widgets, a task bar with grouped icons and more.

Through the following official Microsoft link you can check if your computer is compatible with this version in order to download the preliminary version, since the official version will be released later.