Heartbroken family’s touching gesture for tragic young teen killed in Dublin accident

The family of the talented young horse rider who tragically died in a training accident in Rathcoole last month have launched a trust in her memory.

Tiggy Hancock died in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin of June 16 due to injuries sustained while training at a equestrian centre.

Now her family have announced a foundation called ´Tiggy´s Trust´ to spread ¨the kindness and generosity she exuded to those who need it most.¨

In an announcement on Facebook, the family said “Tiggy´s Trust is a foundation set up in memory of the incredible Tiggy Hancock, a talented rider, beloved daughter, sister and friend, and all-round wonderful person who was taken from this world at just 15 years of age”.

They continued: ¨It was no coincidence that Tiggy touched the lives of so many in her short life- her golden heart and infectious fun personality extended to all who knew her.









¨This is also a place for anyone with memories and stories of Tiggy to share them, we welcome each and every one.¨

The family will be updating the Facebook page with details of what they plan to do with Tiggy´s Trust in the coming days and are currently accepting donations.

The money collected will go to a number of good causes that would have been close to Tiggy’s heart.