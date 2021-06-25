Group video calls on Telegram with up to 30 people

Update your telegram, because it is already possible to make video calls with groups of up to 30 people from the application.

This has just been announced on the Telegram blog, where they indicate that we can now create a voice chat in groups, both on tablets, mobile phones and computers, with the option to share video.

It is one of the novelties of today’s new version, where we also have animated backgrounds and new animations in messages.

Remember that to start a voice chat you have to go to the menu of the three points of any group that we manage (or the voice chat button in the group’s profile in case of using iPhone).

In this video I show you how to do it:

To transform a voice chat into a video call you just have to click on the camera icon. At that time the video will turn on. We can click on any video of any user to put it in full screen, as well as set it to be in focus while the rest join the video call. We can also share screen, or both, ideal for teaching online classes. In the case of screen sharing, we only have to click on the three-point menu in any application and select the corresponding option in that menu.

The voice chat is unlimited, an unlimited number of participants can participate, but the video will only be available as an option for the first 30 people who have joined the voice chat. It is a time limit that will increase over time.

Now they hope that video games and live events will begin to be broadcast. When people start using it, the limits will expand.

They have also presented noise suppression system improvements in voice chats, and have put a switch to disable the system in the settings, so that the background noise does not turn off when it needs to be transmitted.

On tablets and computers there is an option to include more videos, dividing the screen in both horizontal and vertical format.

Great news for all Telegram users who have been waiting for it for a long time.

More information: Telegram blog