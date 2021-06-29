Group video calls are coming to Telegram and they are more than just an update

Telegram has been promising practically since last year that it would have a group video calling function at the level of the main applications in the sector, such as Zoom, Meet, Teams, etc., and faith that in view of the latest update, they have given a giant step towards becoming a reliable alternative that can work in any environment. And it is that just a few hours ago, we already have in our Telegram application the new group video calls, which are not a simple update and that will turn the Pável Dúrov app into a very powerful tool even if we use it from our own mobile phone screen. You know why? Mobile, tablet, computer and screen sharing Thanks to this update, now all the groups in which we participate will have a new button that will allow us to start one of these group video calls. In the case of iOS, we will have a control called “Voice chat”, from which we can later start the video conversation. Now, at first this new possibility comes with a small limitation since, although these audio conversations allow unlimited users to join, when we activate the video that amount is reduced to 30. They will be the first to join those who can make use of the smartphone camera and the rest will have to settle for listening to what is said without seeing their faces. Telegram will surely find a way to expand that number in the future and do it progressively, while checking that as we have it right now it is working without cuts or image and sound problems. Another advantage of these group video calls is that any of the participants will be able to share a screen, it does not matter if they do it from their mobile, tablet or computer, so it becomes a powerful tool for presentations at work or status of how things are going in the department. Finally, and to accompany this new function, Telegram has improved the noise suppression tool in the audio of the participants, so that everything we hear reaches us clearly and clearly. Unlike other occasions, these are not beta functions but are already available to all users of the messaging application.