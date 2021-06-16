Greenroom, the Clubhouse launched by Spotify

Clubhouse continues to grow at its own pace (less than the one shown at the beginning of the year), and the different platforms have been launching group voice chat functions to try to take part of the market.

We have already seen how Twitter, with its Spaces, or Telegram, LinkedIn or Discord have their own solutions in this regard, and today it is Spotify’s turn.



He announces it on his blog, where he talks about Greenroom, a redesign of the Locker Room application, which he acquired in March.

Locker Room already had live sports conversations, and Spotify will now add categories such as music, culture, and entertainment. We just have to log in with the Spotify ID and create the rooms, with the possibility of programming rooms and receiving reminders so as not to miss the event. On the blog they comment:

The world is already turning to us for music, podcasts, and other unique audio experiences, and this new live audio experience is a powerful add-on that will enhance and extend the on-demand experience we provide today.

At launch, Spotify Greenroom will be available in more than 135 countries on iOS and Android, although at the moment they have not given any specific date or pre-installation links.

In addition to the redesigned app, the company is also launching a creator pool for monetization, with a sign-up link for creators and few other details. Last month we saw him launch 50 funded shows on his platform and each creator received around $ 5,000 a month, recording equipment and creative support, so it is clear that they are betting on the model.