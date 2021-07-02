Graphics card prices drop, miners are ditching their mining farms

The price of graphics cards continues to maintain a clear downward trend, good news that, just a few weeks ago, would have seemed impossible to us since, in fact, we could not even find stock of most of the models that NVIDIA and AMD sell.

Don’t get me wrong, the price of graphics cards still ridiculously inflated, but it is something totally compressible. As I told you at the time in this article, we are in the first stage of the normalization phase of the market, that is, the one in which there is beginning to be stock, and even some “offers” of this type of component, in quotes because as I said the price of graphics cards remains at an absurdly high level, but there is still a lack of that the market is back to the levels it was before the cryptocurrency mining explosion that took place at the end of last year.

The prospects are quite positive, really. Several Chinese sources have confirmed that a good part of the miners that operated in that country have begun to get rid of their mining farms, and that therefore they are beginning to sell their second-hand graphics cards in large quantities at a price that, frankly, it is “reasonable.” Again I use quotes because buying a graphics card that has been used for mining for a long time is not a good idea, and I already explained why in this article.

That miners are selling their “most precious treasure” is a clear indicator of the turmoil in the cryptocurrency mining sector, and it is a preview of the future that awaits, in the short and medium term, the sector of graphics cards for general consumption.

When the previous bubble occurred, the situation took several months to normalize, both by stock and by prices. Given that this bubble has been more serious, but also more intense, I think it is likely that between the end of this year and the beginning of 2022 the prices of the graphics cards, and the availability of these, have returned to the levels recommended by the manufacturers. I may be wrong, but so far I have not gone wrong with my previous opinions and evaluations.

The price of graphics cards and their normalization: Three recommendations

I understand that more than one user will have been excited to see that the price of graphics cards is falling significantly, and it is likely that some you’ve been tempted, and you’re thinking of buying a graphics card Because he has needed it for a long time, as a precaution against a possible new takeoff in cryptocurrency mining (something that we cannot rule out either), or simply because he wants and does not want to wait any longer.

I do not have a crystal ball with which to see the future, but right now everything seems to indicate that prices will go down more and more, and that it’s just a matter of time until a surge occurs internationally for next-generation graphics cards in the second hand market. When that happens, the price crash will be very fast, leading directly to full normalization.

We must also bear in mind that both NVIDIA and AMD have confirmed that are increasing production, and the first has taken measures to reduce the performance of the RTX 30 in mining, which together with the fall in the value of cryptocurrencies makes them less and less interesting for miners. With all this in mind, let me give you three tips to avoid making mistakes or throwing money away in the current situation:

Be clear about the recommended price of the product you are going to buy, and assess if it is really worth paying more for it, or if on the contrary it is better to wait. For example, an RTX 3060 has a suggested base price of 335 euros, so paying 600 euros for it would be a huge mistake. On the other hand, buying an RTX 3070 for that price, 600 euros, would be reasonable, since it has a recommended price of 519 euros. You can wait? If the answer is yes, wait. If all goes according to plan, it is possible that the prices of some graphics cards will end up being reduced even below the recommended level. In case you can’t wait, keep in mind what we said in the first tip. Do not rush, buy the model you really want. Haste, and anxiety, are bad advisers. You may need, or want, a specific model, but with the madness that the price of graphics cards has experienced, you are now willing to buy other models that do not cover your needs well, or that you do not like. Wait, do not buy because, in the end, you will regret it, since you will have made a large investment to buy something that you really did not want.

Before finishing, I confirm that I am preparing an update from NVIDIA’s AMD Radeon and GeForce RTX-GTX graphics card equivalency guide, which will be ready in the next few days. It will include all the models that both companies have released so far.