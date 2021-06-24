Grand Teton National Park following new lead in search for missing Dublin man Cian McLaughlin

Rangers at a US park are following a new lead after fresh information emerged about the disappearance of a Dublin man.

Cian McLaughlin, 27, was last seen in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming on June 8.

Authorities had scaled back their search but have now refocussed it after a Jackson resident who has recently returned from a business trip with new information.

A statement from the park said: “The reporting party said they saw McLaughlin on Tuesday, June 8, in the late afternoon/early evening on the trail on the south side of the Bradley/Taggart moraine.

“The individual reported McLaughlin was headed south towards Taggart Lake and had a conversation with McLaughlin where he described where he worked, that he’s from Ireland, and currently living in Jackson.

“The reporting party continued hiking towards Bradley Lake and did not see McLaughlin again that evening.”

The park has made additional search efforts around Bradley Lake and Taggart Lake as a result of this new lead.

Park staff also searched the Phelps Lake area, which Cian reportedly likes to visit but no evidence or clues of his whereabouts were identified.

The statement added: “As McLaughlin’s plans were unknown, anyone who has been traveling in the Teton backcountry since Tuesday, June 8, may have seen him.

“Anyone with information regarding McLaughlin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch.”

Up to 70 park staff per day have conducted search operations in the Teton backcountry over the last six days in a bid to locate Cian.

The operations have involved multiple search and rescue dog teams and have navigated steep, technical terrain in hazardous areas.

Many of the areas require rope, an ice axe, crampons, and other protective equipment to access.

Over 45 helicopter search missions have been conducted using thermal imaging cameras to detect heat sources.

The investigation team has spoken with more than 140 people with tips and information about Cian.

The last reported sighting of a man fitting his description was on the Garnet Canyon Trail, a short distance above the Garnet Canyon/Surprise Lake junction around 3:45pm on Tuesday, June 8.