Google Workspace opens up to Gmail users: what are individual accounts?

The last few hours have been very busy for Gmail users, who have seen how some elements that were completely alien to them until that moment reached their inboxes. For example, the status indicator, where we can decide if we are “activated” or not, or the configuration menu, which changes a lot and focuses, above all, on the possibility of quickly modifying the layout of the inbox or the desktop background. All these are elements of Workspace, which until now was the professional service for companies and educational centers where all teamwork could be coordinated. A much more organized, collaborative and secure way to share tasks and work around all Mountain View applications: Documents, Spreadsheets, Presentations, Calendar, Meet, Keep, Tasks, etc. Of course, far from our Gmail accounts and always under the umbrella of an external internet domain. Welcome “Individual Workspace” What Google has just announced a few hours ago is that any Gmail user can get an individual Workspace subscription, which is how they define all those accounts that will not be part of the domain of a company or educational center. Simply with our Gmail email address will be enough to have access to the same functions. And what does that suppose? Well, we can create tasks, documents and generate any type of work where we can assign functions to other members of the house, family or friends. Imagine for a moment that you are organizing a surprise birthday for someone, so there is nothing as useful as creating a document, sharing it and mentioning other users (with the famous @) so that they receive notifications about what each one of them has to do. . In addition, we can edit in real time, keep track of changes and, ultimately, start a video call with Google Meet to close fringes. As Google has announced, “as of today, the entire Google workspace is available to anyone who has a Gmail account“, and you can access an experience similar to that of Workspace activating within the tray of Input the “Chat and Meet” function, to centralize all communications. However, the individual mode, with extended premium features “will soon launch in six markets, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Japan.” If you want to register now to receive information on when it will arrive in Spain, you can do so from here.