Google introduced Google Workspace last October, a way to integrate functionality for users in businesses and academic institutions. The idea is to have applications from Gmail, Chat, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Meet and more in a single panel, to share ideas and produce better.

As of today, Google Workspace is available to anyone who has a Google account, being only necessary to activate Google Chat in our google account (it can be done from the settings menu).

With everything integrated, we can share videos and images of our last trip to a Google sheet with the family. There are smart suggestions for incorporating recommended files, or for quickly including the right people with @mentions (both when writing an email and when inviting someone to a meeting on the calendar).

They comment in the news that, starting today, we can enable the integrated experience in Google Workspace by activating Google Chat:

Use Google chat rooms as a central place to connect, create, and collaborate with others. During the summer, we will evolve the Rooms to become spaces and introduce a streamlined and flexible user interface that will help you stay on top of everything that is important. Powered by new features like online topic conversation, presence indicators, custom statuses, expressive reactions, and a collapsible view, Spaces will seamlessly integrate with your files and tasks, becoming your new home in Google Workspace to do more. together.

They also present Google Workspace Individual, a powerful, easy-to-use solution created to help people grow, manage, and protect a business. It’s a new subscription offering from Google Workspace, so small business owners can do more with premium capabilities, including smart booking services, professional video conferencing, personalized email marketing, and much more on the way.

The idea is that within our existing Google account, subscribers can easily manage all personal and professional engagements from one place.

This option will launch in six markets soon, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Japan. You can register at this link to be notified when it will be in your country.