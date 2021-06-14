Google Workspace – now available to all Google accounts

Since the launch of Google Workspace a little less than a year ago, it is clear that this is one of Google’s strongest bets. It was not, strictly speaking, something totally new, but rather a rebranding of G Suite, also known as Google Suite, to which new functions were added that, in addition, have been growing during all these months. In addition, it was one of the protagonists of the past Google I / O 2021, where Smart Canvas debuted.

At the beginning of last year, with the pandemic suddenly breaking into our lives and giving an unexpected and explosive boost to teleworking, many were of the opinion that this was temporary, that the offices would be repopulated in a matter of weeks or, at the most , months. However, more than a year has passed, telework seems willing to stay, and it is in this context that services such as Google Workspace fit like a glove in the new models not only for work, but also for the development of multiple personal activities.

Although some of the services integrated in Google Workspace have always been free and available to all users, others have been reserved for paid accounts, used both by professionals and in the educational sector. However, this has changed, as the company itself has announced on its blog, from now on Google Workspace becomes free for all users, and that also individuals will be able to access the service.

.

The main difference between Google Workspace and the tools that, until now, were also freely available to all users has to do, mainly, with the integration of tools, as well as with multiple functions designed specifically for teamwork. In fact, everything revolves around groups, which we can create and use as workspaces in which to share documents, assign tasks, hold meetings, and so on.

Precisely these days I find myself involved, with other people, in a personal project, for which we share documents on Google and communicate through Discord. And, although we are used to doing it like this (it is neither the first time nor the second) the idea of ​​being able to do everything from a single environment, in this case Google Workspace, a tool that I have also used, but in this case in the professional field , I find it a really interesting option.

Additionally, Google has also announced that an additional layer of Google Workspace will be established for private users and independent professionals. At its launch, which will be produced soon, this mode will cost 7.99 euros per month, will be available in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Brazil and Japan, and will offer «premium capabilities, including smart booking services, professional video conferencing, and personalized email marketing, with much more on the way«.