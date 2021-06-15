Google works on its first foldable phone, here’s what we know

It seems that Google wants to join the wave of folding devices. And, is that according to the screen analyst Ross Young, the company is working on a new smartphone similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Young released the information through a comment in response to the @OneStepJourney post, who wrote: “I can’t wait to see the Google Fold. Or would it be more of a Google Flip? “

Can’t wait to see the Google Fold. Or would it be more of a Google Flip? 🤔 – KJ West (@OneStepJourney) June 14, 2021

Passport: it is the code name of the first foldable of Google

If the rumors are true, Google’s first foldable is codenamed “Passport.” And, it would also be a mobile device similar to the Galaxy Fold 2. That means that the equipment can be expanded horizontally to become a tablet.

At the moment, the company has not given any statement in this regard. However, apparently, has received help by Samsung to develop the screen for its first folding phone. So it is not surprising that you are working on new equipment based on this technology.

Similarly, Samsung is collaborating with other Chinese phone manufacturers to develop their first folding mobile devices, including Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi. Clearly, Google is not the only company interested in this new generation of phones.

Google’s first foldable phone could include a 7.6-inch panel

As we mentioned, the Mountain View company “has kept this project under wraps”. However, it is speculated that these teams come with a 7.6-inch panel with the ability to fold inward. It is even said that folding phones, for the most part, will come with a screen that is around 8 inches.

As for the launch date, it is rumored that it may be at the end of 2021. And you, what do you think, we will see a folding Pixel this 2021?

