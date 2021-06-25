Google will warn if the search results are not to be trusted

The Google search algorithm is not perfect, it changes every day adapting to hundreds of variables, and on many occasions they show results that are not very reliable. Google knows it, and it wants us to know it too.

When it comes to breaking news, algorithms have little time to decide what is relevant and what is not, even to filter the fake news from the hit list. To try and minimize the problem, Google is testing a new feature that will at least warn users when a search may return unreliable results.

This function, which is currently in the testing phase, according to recode, will provide additional context on new or last minute information.

When someone does a search on Google, they try to show you the most relevant and reliable information possible, but now there will be a notice with the text “these results seem to be changing rapidly.

If the topic is new, it can sometimes take time for reliable sources to be added to the results, and as an example they indicate what happened to a UFO allegedly captured by the camera of a police helicopter.

Someone had posted this video of the police report in Wales, and it got very little press coverage. But there is still not much to say on the matter. People are probably looking for it, they may be hanging around on social media, so we can tell it’s starting to be a trend. And we can also say that there are not many necessarily great things available. And we also think that maybe new things will appear.

If fully implemented, the new feature would build on Google’s recent efforts to inform users about the quality of search results. In February, the company already showed data showing a description of the linked website, helping to detail how the site gets information or other information about when it was first indexed.