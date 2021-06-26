Google will say goodbye to cookies in 2023

Cookies have been the protagonists of the web for months. Those cookie acceptance banners, those privacy problems, those controversial alternatives … be that as it may, everything seems to indicate that their days are numbered, and now the date established by Google is 2023.

Cookies went from being useful to being invasive for people who wanted to maintain their privacy, and incognito mode is not enough for the population. It is necessary to have a solution that helps maintain personalized advertising (the business model on which much of the Internet is based) and at the same time respect the advertising of whoever wants it.

Now Google has announced that by 2023 they will remove third-party cookies from Chrome. Until now it was thought that this step would take place in 2022, but there is a delay in plans, probably due to the fact that its FLoC alternative is not yet accepted in many places.

Google reported that it is important to avoid compromising the business models of many web publishers that support open access content, such as WWWhatsnew. They have to provide technology that preserves privacy and ensure that cookies are not replaced with alternative forms of individual tracking that show the same problem as cookies.

The problem is in the third-party cookies that advertisers use to track our browsing activity to understand our behavior and preferences, something necessary to later create targeted ads. It will be interesting to see how the theme will evolve, because if there are no personalized ads, surely we will not see many free access media either.

The phase-out process will begin in mid-2023 and end in late 2023. Before this happens, the company wants to have “key technologies” in place by late 2022. This includes Floc and other preservation privacy APIs. . In total, this is the two-stage plan for third-party cookies in Google Chrome:

Stage 1 (as of late 2022): Once testing is complete and APIs are released in Chrome, publishers and the advertising industry will have time to migrate their services. They expect this stage to last nine months and will monitor adoption and feedback before moving on to stage 2.

Stage 2 (starting mid-2023): Chrome will phase out support for third-party cookies over a three-month period ending in late 2023.