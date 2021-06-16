Google will protect users who do not want to be tracked by advertising ‘apps’, how?

Apple’s decision to put in the hands of users, with iOS 14, the possibility of preventing certain apps from tracking everything we do with the mobile, is causing a small earthquake in the field of online advertising, which is impacting on those companies that have had no scruples in collecting everything we do, minute by minute, with the ultimate goal of showing us “personalized advertising.” An expression that comes to be a euphemism for something more serious and important such as that intention on the part of certain companies to want to know what we like at all times and how our preferences are changing little by little. With that on the table, Google has had no choice but to move a tab and has already announced that its Android 12 will have a control similar to that of iOS 14, where a user can decide if they want their information to be shared with any application that requests it . As reported by the Financial Times, by the end of the year we will have substantial changes in that section within the Mountain View OS when it comes to sharing something as simple as our advertising identifier with others. Goodbye to your advertising ID That famous advertising ID is nothing more than a code that identifies us to companies that collect data in such a way that, based on crossing it with all the activity we carry out daily, they can trace a profile of who we are: age, preferences, products we like, consumption habits with our mobile phone, purchases we make … whatever you can imagine. With all that, the platforms are able to sell our profile to advertisers who are looking to reach us precisely. When Google adds these changes, it will convert our advertising ID into a code full of zeros in such a way that the companies that are responsible for marketing that advertising will not know who we are and, therefore, they will not be able to profit from a personalized ad because they will not be able to impact us based on no criteria. Hence the importance of each of us making that decision of whether to let them know who we are or not. It is Google itself that on its support page (in the US) recognizes that, “as part of the update of Google Play services at the end of 2021, the advertising ID will be removed when a user chooses not to. customize advertising ID in Android Settings. Any attempt to access the identifier will receive a string of zeros in place of the identifier. To assist developers and advertising / analytics service providers with compliance efforts and to respect user choice, they may receive notifications about opt-out preferences. Also, applications targeting Android 12 will need to declare normal permission from Google Play services in the manifest file “.