Google wants to simplify adding bookmarks in Chrome again

Users who use Chrome as our usual web browser have, for a very short time, an option called Reading List, and it is available to the right of the bookmarks bar, where we will have access to all those links that we have saved to access them. later.

To save links, users can touch the star icon that we have in the address bar, currently offering two possibilities: save them as bookmarks or save them to the reading list.



Looking to return to the simplified operability of a lifetime

Google wants that, when pressing the star icon, it only allows saving the link as a bookmark, as we have been able to do until recently. For this they are working on making it possible to add links to the reading list directly from the reading list itself.

This behavior has been discovered by a Reddit user, who observes that it cannot be activated via flag, although it can be activated through a command line, in the new Canary version of Chrome, Chrome Canary 93.

Obviously, Google can back down and not make changes in this regard as the current Canary version becomes a stable version, despite the fact that this change is already being contemplated from its Chromium Gerrit development platform.

The only bad thing about the new behavior is that the bookmarks bar must remain visible in order to access the reading list, both to add links and access those that have already been added previously.

But it is possible that many of us do not use the new Reading List feature, so from Android Police they point out as a possible solution, the removal of this feature by disabling it through the corresponding flag: chrome: // flags / #read -later.

In this way, users can go back to using Chrome as we used it until very recently, when the new feature appeared, alternating our workflow through the browser a bit.

It will be a matter of following the evolution of version 93 of Chrome in all its phases to know if the new behavior continues forward or Google backs down along the way in search of a better solution than however reset the star icon to only add links as bookmarks, which is what is really being pursued, reducing the number of clicks to the bare minimum.