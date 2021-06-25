Google wants to push more content across all its platforms with a new program

Google presented a new program, Play Media Experience, which aims to have more apps optimized for the different devices and platforms of its ecosystem.

So you want to improve developer experiences on all platforms with a new program. And of course, offer more options to users no matter what devices they use on a daily basis.

Google has a new strategy to boost Android Auto, Wear OS and Google TV

This program will make it easy for developers to create apps that can work on all Google devices and platforms. Yes, that Android Auto, Wear OS and Google TV have optimized multimedia apps, and do not remain in the background.

And to drive this dynamic, Google is proposing an incentive to developers: pay just a 15% commission. Yes, if they join this program, developers can forget about the current 30% commission for these types of applications.

However, it is not an invitation to all developers. Google wants to make sure that the apps are of quality and that they capture the attention of users, so it has created a series of requirements for those who wish to participate.

For example, it requires that they have more than 100,000 active monthly installations, good ratings on Google Play, among other requirements, depending on the type of product. Google is primarily concentrating on three areas: video, audio, and book applications.

For example, developers focused on books or comics are encouraged to create apps optimized for foldable tablets and devices. Or if it’s audiobooks, then keep Android Auto and Wear OS in mind. And the same dynamic is repeated with the this of the areas, so that users have a fluid and coherent experience when they move from one device to another.

At the moment, Google has opened a form for all interested developers, so we will have to wait to see if this program gives the expected results.