Google wants to be your dermatologist

The possibilities of artificial intelligence are countless, Google knows this and, for quite some time, has been working on finding automatic systems that facilitate the diagnosis of all kinds of diseases, disorders, etc. Two years ago, for example, we learned of his work dedicated to lung cancer research, which also uses artificial intelligence. And it is that in this, as in many other areas of medicine, early diagnosis is a key tool, because in many cases it makes the difference between a happy ending and another unfortunate or even sad one.

Dermatology, for its part, is the specialty of medicine dedicated to the skin, the largest organ in the human body, and the one that protects muscles, bones and organs from the multiple external aggressions. This raises a most unique situation, and it is that at the same time it suffers from all external agents, and on the other hand it can, on occasions, be affected by what happens inside. POr to put it more clearly, it receives blows from one side and the other.

And to this we add one more element, and that is The exact origin of some diseases directly associated with it is still unknown., such as psoriasis, pityriasis (dandruff) and other flaking, pigmentation problems such as vitiligo, and so on. Skin is a huge book about our bodies, with the problem that it is written in a language that we only partially understand. And that’s where the Google project comes in.

It is not the first news we have of it, because it was actually presented during the past Google I / O, and as we know today from ArsTechnica, Google would have already obtained the necessary approval, by European regulators, for its service to start to be used in Europe. And what does it consist of? Well in an app that diagnoses from skin images. The FDA, the US regulator, however, has not yet approved its use.

There are many doubts about the reliability of a system like this, so that currently has supporters and detractors. Dermatologists who have specialized in artificial intelligence see a very promising future in this technology, but at the same time they consider that it is still lacking, and that systems that in theory should be very effective, when they reach the real world prove to be less efficient than expected from them.

In its favor, Google has a lot of experience in the development of artificial intelligence algorithms And, as I mentioned before, this is not his first experience in its application to diagnosis, which invites us to be reasonably optimistic. And it is interesting that Google, an American technology company, has chosen Europe as the first phase for the deployment of this new service. Usually the technology companies on the other side look at Europe with suspicion, due to EU regulations. However, in this case, Google seems to have considered that the old continent offered it more facilities to test its new diagnostic system.