Google updates its messaging application to make it even more secure, how?

Although we never stop to think about what threats can loom over all the communications we make daily with our smartphone, it is important to know, at least, that we have some support when it comes to protecting our activity. And at that point there is something that, for example, WhatsApp has presumed for a long time that it is the famous end-to-end encryption by which it is practically impossible for anyone to intercept one of our messages and know what we have said. Another thing is what happens once the message is stored on our device, where cybercriminals could go looking for everything we send and receive within our chats and groups. So Google, which knows the importance of tagging things, has decided to bring that end-to-end (or end-to-end) encryption to its Messages app. Outside the beta, it is now available This new function has already been tested in recent weeks within the beta version and now it has definitely made the leap to the rest of those that Google has published. With this new end-to-end encryption option, Americans are making sure that no one can intercept that content that is especially sensitive and that we would not want anyone else to know. For example, that weakness for sweets at certain times, etc. This function that now reaches all users who have the Google application on their phones as the main one to receive and send messages (SMS preferably), they can already benefit from this possibility of ensuring everything they say, in such a way that it is impossible to intercept them and know their content. As we say, another matter will be that, once stored on our smartphone, someone can try to access them. For the launch, the North Americans have indicated that “when you use the Messages application to send encrypted messages from one end to the other, all chats, including their text and any file or medium, are encrypted as the data travels between devices. Encryption converts data into scrambled text. Illegible text can only be decoded with a secret key “, which is the one that is applied at the other end of the end of the communication we are making. Precisely, that key is, according to Google, an automatically generated number both on our mobile and that of the addressee and that is renewed with each communication. In other words, it does not assign us the same combination forever, precisely to shield any possibility from potential hackers.