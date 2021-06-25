Google to consider more news sources before emerging events

There are events that, due to their appearance, take time to be reflected in Google search results because the online information is not initially coming from what the search engine understands as reliable sources.

For this reason, emerging or last minute events arrive first on social networks, but Google does not want to be the last reflecting these types of events, so it has carried out a training of its systems so that at a given moment it can consider another variety of sources.



Social networks have surpassed him reflecting important events

In this sense, it is announcing the launch of a notice in which, in the face of this type of event, it invites users to carry out their searches later in anticipation of being able to offer more information in this regard, from a wider range of sources. .

In addition, from the “About this result” panel, users will be able to help Google determine if the search sources can be useful or reliable for the preparation of the results for them.

With this, according to Google:

With this additional context, you can make a more informed decision about which sites you might want to visit and which results will be most useful to you.

In this way, Google strives to reflect emerging or last minute events that until now have not been able to provide any information while waiting to obtain information from trusted sites.

In this type of situation, users have preferred to go to social networks to be more and better informed, although they do not always obtain quality information, despite the constant flow of news that is reaching them.

We must also take into account the approach that Twitter is taking with its new functions, which may jeopardize Google’s hegemony as a place to be informed, despite the fact that Google’s main objective is to organize world information, although it is not making the cut. for last minute events.

So Google has tried to move to avoid being replaced. These notices will initially reach users in the United States who have the English configuration, although probably, as we are used to, later it may also reach more languages ​​and more markets.

It will be a question of seeing if Google already begins to measure up to certain events.

