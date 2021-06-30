Google Play has new requirements to give more security to apps

Google Play will implement new requirements for developers, adding a security bonus.

Not only will it benefit the developers, but it will also contribute to the security of the store, since the identity of the people behind the apps can be validated.

New Google Play requirements to validate developer information

Google will be a bit more strict with developers who want to publish their apps on the Play Store. As of August, one of the requirements that will be requested is that your identity be verified.

So it will not be enough to indicate a phone number and email address. They will have to specify if it is a personal or business account, contact name and even a postal address. And of course, the email and phone number details have to be verified.

While it is not a demanding verification process like it happens on other platforms, it is a step forward for Google Play. That way, you can ensure that the developers are real people with real information data. Of course, all personal information that is requested to confirm identity will be kept private.

And on the other hand, the second requirement that developers will be required in the two-step verification to log in to the Google Play Console. A measure that will give added security to the developer’s accounts. These changes will be applied automatically for all new accounts starting in August.

The rest of the developer accounts will have more time to add all this additional information and verify their accounts. But if you want, you can already supply all this new information that Google Play requires in your accounts.

And as the Google team mentions, by the end of the year, all developers must meet these requirements and have all this information available in their accounts.