google pay will allow you to store your covid certificate

To speed up tourism and mobility between countries, the European Union has created the COVID Digital Certificate, a COVID passport that certifies that we have been vaccinated, or that we have given negative in a test, or that we have overcome the disease in order to avoid quarantines when arriving in a country.

To request this COVID passport we have to access the application or website of the Ministry of Health of our Autonomous Community. There we can visualize our COVID digital certificate or download the PDF, but in the near future we might find a new option: save COVID passport in Google Pay.

Your COVID passport in Google Pay

Google announced that they have updated the Pass API Google Pay to allow store and access COVID test and vaccination cards in a way simpler and safer, so that the user does not have to depend on a PDF or have to install the respective application of their health department.

Starting today, healthcare organizations, government agencies, and organizations authorized by public health authorities to distribute COVID vaccines and / or tests can have access to these APIs. Google advises that it will first be implemented in United States and then the rest of the world.

The advantages of saving the COVID certificate in Google Pay there are several. The first one is that you can create a direct access to your COVID certificate on the home screen. The second advantage is that your COVID certificate will be protected by your fingerprint or password. And the third advantage is that the certificate can be accessed Without connection when all health applications need an Internet connection.

Google reports that the COVID certificate is saved on the device, is not stored in the cloud, so only we have access to your information.

Via | Google

