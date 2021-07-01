Google Pay will allow you to save the COVID certificate safely on your mobile

If you are thinking about how to safely store the COVID Certificate, and do not forget it when you move, you can take into account the new Google initiative.

Google wants to make it easier for users to save the COVID Digital Certificate on their mobile, and have their data even when they do not have an internet connection.

New Google option to save the COVID Certificate

In a previous article, since we told that on July 1 the Covid Digital Certificate enters into force within the European Union. An optional certificate, which you can take in digital or printed form.

A modality that is being implemented in different states, since this COVID passport facilitates mobility, and speeds up any procedure that has to be carried out when traveling to countries that appear within this system.

And Google wants to make the process even easier by offering a new option for those users who choose to have their Covid Certificate. You have updated the Google Pay API Passes to open up the ability for users to save their COVID passports:

Starting today, developers from healthcare organizations, government agencies, and organizations authorized by public health authorities to distribute COVID vaccines and / or tests will have access to these APIs to create a digital version of test information or COVID vaccines

So far, we can have this COVID Passport in printed format or carry it on the mobile as a PDF, with a QR code, which the authorities can scan to verify the information. But with this initiative, it will be much easier to save and always have the COVID Certificate available.

It will only be necessary to load and store the digital Certificate on our Android mobile to have it always available. For example, we may have a shortcut on the Home screen to go directly to the Certificate at any time.

And since the information is loaded on our device, we can have this COVID Passport even when we do not have a connection. It will have the extra protection necessary, since we can protect it with a password or some biometric method that we have enabled on the mobile.

Of course, this will not be immediate, as as the Google team mentions, a number of steps are required by third parties. So Google will begin to implement this new dynamic in the United States, and in the future it will extend it to the whole world.